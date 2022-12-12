Local

Melrose

Mail Carrier Robbed at Gunpoint in Melrose

It happened on Orchard Lane around 3 p.m. on Saturday

By Thea DiGiammerino

U.S. Postal Inspection Service

A USPS mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Melrose, Massachusetts over the weekend and there is a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the thieves.

It happened on Orchard Lane around 3 p.m. on Saturday, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. They have released surveillance images of the suspects.

The suspects should not be approached if spotted. Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455. Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

More details were not immediately available.

Melrose
