Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Dudley

Mailman Saves Packages as Fire Destroys Mail Truck in Dudley

Dudley police said the mailman was able to save all of the mail and packages, thanks to some help from a good Samaritan

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

A mail carrier was out making deliveries Friday morning when his U.S. Postal Service truck caught on fire in Dudley, Massachusetts.

Dudley police say they responded to Dresser Hill Road around 11:43 a.m. for a motor vehicle fire and found a mail delivery vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

According to police, the mail carrier immediately called dispatch for help when he spotted the flames in his truck. Then, he began removing all of the packages and mail from his vehicle -- hoping to save as much as he could for the people on his route.

With assistance from a good Samaritan, police say the mailman was able to save all the mail and packages.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

A picture shared by police on Facebook shows a burned out truck, with packages sitting on the pavement in the background.

People were praising the mail carrier on Facebook for his efforts to save all of the packages and mail.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

Man Found Dead Inside Lowell Home; 2 People Charged With Kidnapping Him

Massachusetts 4 hours ago

Man Charged With Threatening Boston Doctor Over Transgender Care

"Bravo for the mailman being a quick thinker in getting the mail and packages out," Annette Gion wrote. "Thank you to the Good Samaritan in helping the mailman."

"What a good person for trying to get packages and stuff out. That's risking his/her life so strangers wouldn't be inconvenienced," Corey Lapierre wrote. "They deserve some sort of reward."

"Amazing! That's one heck of a driver," Susan Jankot exclaimed.

Police did not say what caused the truck to catch fire.

This article tagged under:

DudleyMassachusetts
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us