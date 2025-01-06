Maine man charged with arson following explosion in back of parked pickup truck

A Maine man is facing arson and other charges in connection with an explosion Sunday night in the back of a parked pickup truck.

The Maine Fire Marshal's Office said it responded Sunday night to assist Maine State Police with an explosion investigation that occurred at 7:30 p.m. in Swanville, a small town in the central part of the state.

The incident involved an explosion in the back of a pickup truck parked on Swan Lake Avenue.

State police troopers investigating the case had received information and the location of a person of interest, identified as 20-year-old Patrick Kane, of Topsham. Officers with the Gardiner Police Department were able to intercept Kane and detain him for questioning by fire investigators.

Simultaneously, investigators with the fire marshal's office responded to Swanville to conduct an investigation into the origin and cause of the explosion.

Through multiple interviews with Kane and others, fire investigators said they gathered probable cause to arrest Kane and charge him with arson and violating conditions of release. He was already out on bail for an arson charge in early 2024.

Kane was taken into custody and transported to the Waldo County Jail, where he was held without bail pending a court appearance on the new charges.

The incident remains under investigation, and no further information was released.