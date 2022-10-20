Maine Man Goes Viral After Continuously Apologizing to His Wife on TikTok

A man from Maine has gone viral on the internet just by apologizing to his wife... constantly.

The man, who goes by Leighton, on the accounts named "The Leighton Show" has gone viral describing all the times he's had to apologize to his wife for various reasons.

The apologies go from the normal to the ridiculous, to the even more ridiculous and he has amassed millions of views while trying to appease his wife.

“I went upstairs for the night without announcing it,” said Leighton in one of the hilarious videos.

"I applied the brakes in order to save our lives, but I underestimated the trauma the change in momentum would create for her,” he said.

“I also used the kitchen the same day it was being cleaned once — but never again”

But it's not always things that he has done, he's had to apologize for things that happen on TV.

“A guy in a show we were watching cheated on his wife, and this led to a detailed explanation of what would happen to me in that situation.” he added.

The comments on his videos are a mixed bag going from people adding to the jokes to genuine concern for Leighton's marriage.