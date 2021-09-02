Local

Maine Man Pleads Guilty to Baseball Bat Killings of 4 in Mass.

Orion Krause had originally faced four counts of first-degree murder, but admitted to second-degree murder and apologized

A Maine man who used a baseball bat to beat his mother, his grandparents and his grandparents' caretaker to death in Massachusetts in 2017 has pleaded guilty.

Prosecutors say 26-year-old Orion Krause, of Rockport, Maine, was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years after pleading guilty to four counts of second-degree murder.

Krause had originally faced four counts of first-degree murder but admitted to the lesser charges under a plea deal with prosecutors.

The victims killed in Groton were Elizabeth Krause, Frank Lackey, Elizabeth Lackey and Bertha Mae Parker. Krause apologized in court.

