Serious crash shuts Maine Turnpike south near Scarborough

A serious car crash has shut the Maine Turnpike headed south in Scarborough, police said Friday night.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the crash. State police said first responders were investigating what happened, with updates expected later Friday.

The agency said on social media that multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, and urged the public to avoid the area.

The crash was at mile marker 42.