Maine Warns of Potential Coronavirus Exposure at Airport

People who traveled through the largest airport in Maine this weekend might have been exposed to coronavirus, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.

The Maine CDC said an individual with the virus and a close contact of the individual went to Portland International Jetport on Sunday. People who were at the jetport between 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday might have been exposed, the agency said.

The person who came to the airport had tested positive last week and had been directed to isolate, and the person's close contacts were directed to quarantine, Maine CDC said. The person had intended to fly to Florida, but chose not to board the aircraft after communication with Maine CDC staff, the agency said.

The person with the virus has returned to isolation, and their close contact has returned to quarantine, the Maine CDC said.