Maine's blue-ribbon investigative commission on Lewiston mass shootings unveiled

Seven legal, investigative and medical experts will serve on the independent commission investigating the deadly massacre in Lewiston, Maine, last month, authorities announced Thursday.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills had previously announced she would create the commission to investigate the Oct. 25 massacre, which left 18 people dead in two locations.

Mills and Attorney General Aaron Frey said in a joint letter to the commission that "each of you brings a wealth of personal and professional legal, behavioral, investigatory, or other experiences that will help bring to light these facts for all to know and understand."

Former Maine Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Daniel Wathen will chair the commission, which will also include Maine's former chief psychologist, Dr. Debra Baeder; former Assistant U.S. Attorney for Maine George (Toby) Dilworth; former Maine Supreme Judicial Court Associate Justice Ellen Gorman; Geoffrey Rushlau, a former judge and district attorney for Sagadahoc and other counties; Community Services for Northern Light Acadia Hospital Medical Director Dr. Anthony Ng; and former U.S. Attorney for Maine Paula Silsby.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.