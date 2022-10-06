Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Waltham

2 Officers Hurt in ‘Major' Motorcycle Crash in Waltham During Funeral Escort

The officers were seriously injured and taken to a local hospital, but are expected to survive, Waltham police say

By Marc Fortier

A major crash involving police motorcycles has closed a portion of Main Street in Waltham, Massachusetts, police say.

Waltham police said in Facebook post around 11:30 a.m. that that due to "a major motor vehicle crash in the area," Main Street is closed from Hill Road to Market Place Drive.

The motorcycles crashed during a funeral escort about 10:35 a.m., police said. The officers were seriously injured and taken to a local hospital; they are expected to survive.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Aerial footage from the scene showed the two police motorcycles down in the roadway.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. Delays should be expected.

Waltham police were investigating what happened. Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call 781-314-3554.

More Massachusetts stories

Chelsea District Court 7 hours ago

Man Accused of Showing Up at Amazon Work Site With Shotgun Expected in Court

South Boston 8 hours ago

Woman Punched in Face During Armed Robbery in South Boston, Police Say

gas prices 8 hours ago

OPEC Cutback Expected to Impact Gas, Heating Oil Prices in New England

This article tagged under:

WalthamMassachusettsMotorcycle crashwaltham police department
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us