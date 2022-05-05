Major Delays on I-95 Bridge From NH to Maine Due to Ongoing Police Activity

Hourslong delays were reported on the Piscataqua River Bridge on Interstate 95 from New Hampshire to Maine on Thursday morning due to police activity.

Maine State Police said they were called to an incident around 6:30 a.m. involving an individual on the northbound side of the bridge. The bridge was shut down in both directions but reopened fully around 11 a.m.

Police said they have safely taken an individual into protective custody and taken him to a local hospital. His name is not being released, but he is a resident of New Hampshire.

Authorities said it is too soon to say whether any charges will be filed.

Assisting Maine State Police at the scene were New Hampshire State Police, Portsmouth police and fire, the Maine Turnpike Authority and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.