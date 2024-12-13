Boston

Major water main break floods Boylston Street in Boston's Back Bay

Video shows rivers of water flowing through the streets

By Marc Fortier

A major water main break is making a mess of a stretch of Boylston Street in Boston on Friday afternoon.

The water main break was reported shortly after 1 p.m. The Boston Water and Sewer Commission said on social media at 1:16 p.m. that they were responding to a leak in the street in the vicinity of 364 Boylston St. between Arlington and Berkeley streets.

Aerial images showed heavy flooding, and images shared on social media showed a virtual river of water flowing down the street. A large sinkhole appeared to have formed in the area as a result of the flooding.

The MBTA said the water main break is just outside Arlington Station at the street level, but there is currently no impact on Green Line train service. Video taken inside the station showed what looked like a waterfall flowing from the street level down into the station, but Green Line trains were continuing to operate with no impact.

