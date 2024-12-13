Major water main break floods Boylston Street in Boston's Back Bay

A major water main break is making a mess of a stretch of Boylston Street in Boston on Friday afternoon.

The water main break was reported shortly after 1 p.m. The Boston Water and Sewer Commission said on social media at 1:16 p.m. that they were responding to a leak in the street in the vicinity of 364 Boylston St. between Arlington and Berkeley streets.

BWSC crews have responded to a leak in the street in the vicinity of 364 Boylston Street between Arlington and Berkeley Streets. Updates to follow. — BWSC (@BOSTON_WATER) December 13, 2024

Aerial images showed heavy flooding, and images shared on social media showed a virtual river of water flowing down the street. A large sinkhole appeared to have formed in the area as a result of the flooding.

Playing news anchor here. Boylston St in Boston is flooding and cracking. Suspected water main break. Inquire for footage. pic.twitter.com/EVYf9F4cFf — Bobby Bacala (@bob_baca3) December 13, 2024

#Boston Water Main Break on Boylston St in Boston. pic.twitter.com/UQy17cZ02u — BostonWells (@WellsBoston) December 13, 2024

The MBTA said the water main break is just outside Arlington Station at the street level, but there is currently no impact on Green Line train service. Video taken inside the station showed what looked like a waterfall flowing from the street level down into the station, but Green Line trains were continuing to operate with no impact.