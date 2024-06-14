Here's where the next Mamaleh's deli will open in the Boston area

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A growing group of Jewish delis will be expanding once again, with a new location coming to a mixed-use life science complex just outside of Boston.

According to its social media, Mamaleh's is planning to open at Boynton Yards in Somerville, saying that it will be coming to 101 South Street sometime this summer while also indicating that it will be open for dine-in or takeout. Once it debuts, the new location of Mamaleh's will join others in Cambridge's Kendall Square, Brookline's Washington Square, and High Street Place in downtown Boston, as well as an events/test kitchen space in Kendall Square called Mamaleh's Kibitz Corner.

Boynton Yards is a multi-building development just southeast of Union Square near the Cambridge line; in addition to the upcoming location of Mamaleh's, the office building at 101 South Street is also home to Portico Brewing Company.

The website for Mamaleh's can be found at mamalehs.com.

