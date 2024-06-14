Somerville

Here's where the next Mamaleh's deli will open in the Boston area

Boynton Yards is a multi-building development in Somerville just southeast of Union Square near the Cambridge line

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Wall art that reads, "how many bagels tall are you," at Mamaleh's Deli
NBC10 Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A growing group of Jewish delis will be expanding once again, with a new location coming to a mixed-use life science complex just outside of Boston.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

According to its social media, Mamaleh's is planning to open at Boynton Yards in Somerville, saying that it will be coming to 101 South Street sometime this summer while also indicating that it will be open for dine-in or takeout. Once it debuts, the new location of Mamaleh's will join others in Cambridge's Kendall Square, Brookline's Washington Square, and High Street Place in downtown Boston, as well as an events/test kitchen space in Kendall Square called Mamaleh's Kibitz Corner.

Boynton Yards is a multi-building development just southeast of Union Square near the Cambridge line; in addition to the upcoming location of Mamaleh's, the office building at 101 South Street is also home to Portico Brewing Company.

Mamaleh's, a deli with locations in the Boston area, is bringing Jewish food and culture together.

The website for Mamaleh's can be found at mamalehs.com.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Tom E. Curran 9 mins ago

With Brady in Patriots HOF, question now becomes ‘What about Bill?'

New Bedford 17 mins ago

South Coast Rail delayed again: Here's when service is now expected to start

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

  

Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

SomervilleFood & Drink
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us