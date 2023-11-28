Massachusetts

Man, 26, arrested in connection to Wareham deadly shooting

Gomes is facing murder and gun charges, said the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office

By Staff Reports

A 26-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed another man Monday night in Wareham, Massachusetts, according to authorities.

Robert Gomes, of Wareham, will be arraigned on Tuesday in Wareham District Court, according to the Plymouth Country District Attorney's Office. He faces murder and gun charges.

Wareham police said on Monday they had an active crime scene on Main Street between Pierceville and County roads, but offered few details.

Footage from the scene showed crime scene tape surrounding a large area around a home.

Police said there was no immediate threat to the public and that the shooting was not believed to be a random act of violence.

