Police investigation underway in Wareham

A police investigation is underway at a neighborhood in Wareham, Massachusetts Monday night.

The Wareham Police Department confirmed an active crime scene on Main Street between Pierceville Road and County Road, but offered few details. The road is closed to traffic.

Footage from the scene shows crime scene tape surrounding a large area around a home.

Police said the situation is contained and there is no immediate threat to the public. The Wareham Police Department and Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.