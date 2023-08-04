Man, 27, killed in New Bedford shooting late Thursday

A New Bedford, Massachusetts, man was killed on Thursday night in a shooting that happened in the city, according to Bristol County prosecutors.

The New Bedford Police Department got a Shot Spotter notification just after 11 p.m. on Thursday for multiple shots fired on County Street, near Winsor Street, a news release from the district attorney's office said. Police also got multiple 911 calls.

When officers got to the scene, they found evidence that a shooting happened, but did not find anyone hurt. Not long afterwards, the 27-year-old victim showed up at Saint Luke's Hospital in a private vehicle, authorities said. He was pronounced dead shortly after 11:30 p.m. at the hospital.

The man killed has been identified as Amareuito Fernandes.

A homicide investigation has been launched, and it involves New Bedford police, state police detectives assigned to the local DA's office and Homicide Unit prosecutors.

Additional information was not immediately available.