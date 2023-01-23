Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Fairhaven

Man Killed in Fairhaven Crash, Young Children Among 4 Others Hurt

Authorities identified the man killed as George Thatcher of Fairhaven

By Matt Fortin

Fairhaven Police Department

A man from Fairhaven, Massachusetts, died Sunday night after he crossed over into oncoming traffic and crashed into an SUV, according to Bristol County authorities.

The man who died was identified by the Bristol County District Attorney's Office as 59-year-old George Thatcher.

The crash happened near the intersection of Main Street and Hedge Street in Fairhaven, a news release said. Police got a 911 call about the wreck at around 7:10 p.m. Sunday. Thatcher was driving southbound on Main Street in a red Chevrolet sedan, when he crossed over into oncoming traffic, hitting a Toyota Rav4, authorities said.

The Toyota was being driven by a man, with his wife and two young children in the car. All four of them were taken to Saint Luke's Hospital in New Bedford to be treated for minor injuries.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Thatcher was also taken to that hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

More Bristol County News

new beford Jan 13

Whaling Museum Employee Charged With Theft of Thousands of Dollars Worth of Artifacts

New Bedford Dec 3, 2022

New Bedford Building Collapses After Massive Overnight Fire

This article tagged under:

Fairhaven
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us