Man Accused of Hitting Trooper With Car Due in Court Friday

A 21-year-old accused of hitting a Massachusetts State Police trooper with his car is due in Chelsea District Court Friday.

Juan Pineda, of Lynn, was being pulled over on Shirley Avenue in Revere Wednesday when he allegedly hit the trooper. He was wanted in connection with a different traffic stop from several weeks before, including failure to stop for police.

Two troopers, one of them a rookie, approached Pineda's Audi and ordered him to get out. Pineda started to drive off, hitting one of the officers and injuring his leg. At least one of the troopers fired their weapon during the incident, police said, but no one was hit. Both troopers were taken to the hospital.

The driver fled the scene, but he was arrested soon afterward by Revere police, who caught him after a chase on foot, according to state police.

Pineda is facing several charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and the outstanding warrant. It wasn't immediately clear if Pineda had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

The incident remains under investigation.

Witnesses described a scary scene. One said he heard state police yelling, then two gun shots.

"I basically woke up and looked outside and there was a bunch of police officers and there was someone laying on the ground," Angela Huynh said. "I didn't know what to do because I had just woken up and I was really confused."

