Man Accused of Stabbing His Wife to Death in Framingham

A Framingham man is accused of the fatal stabbing of his wife in their home Sunday night, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

Edvardo Gomes-Da Silva, 40 was charged in the death of his wife, 30-year-old Neiriane Pereira-Da Silva.

According to the district attorney's office, Framingham police were called to the home on Taylor Street around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. The caller reported that there was blood in the stairway and that they were concerned someone needed help.

Officers arrived and found the husband and wife inside the third floor apartment. Both had stab wounds.

Neiriane Pereira-Da Silva was taken to MetroWest Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. Edvardo Gomes Da Silva was taken to a Boston area hospital where he remains for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe Edvardo Gomes Da Silva stabbed his wife multiple times before hurting himself with the knife, according to the district attorney's office. An autopsy found that the victim died of multiple sharp force injuries.

An investigation by the Middlesex District Attorney and Framingham police is ongoing. An arraignment has not been scheduled yet.

More details were not immediately available.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.