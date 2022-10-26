Local

MBTA Transit Police

Man Arrested After Alleged Indecent Assaults on 2 Teens Riding Red Line

Edgar Alonzo, 35, was arrested Tuesday and is now facing two charges of indecent assault and battery

By Matt Fortin

A Dorchester man has been arrested after allegedly indecently assaulting two teenagers onboard a Red Line train earlier this month, according to the MBTA Transit Police.

Edgar Alonzo, 35, was arrested Tuesday evening after a transit officer spotted him, according to a news release.

Alonzo is accused of indecently assaulting a 15-year-old and 18-year-old girl on a Red Line train just outside Broadway Station on Oct. 15, according to transit police.

He is now facing two charges of indecent assault and battery.

