Man Arrested After Alleged Indecent Assaults on 2 Teens Riding Red Line

A Dorchester man has been arrested after allegedly indecently assaulting two teenagers onboard a Red Line train earlier this month, according to the MBTA Transit Police.

Edgar Alonzo, 35, was arrested Tuesday evening after a transit officer spotted him, according to a news release.

Alonzo is accused of indecently assaulting a 15-year-old and 18-year-old girl on a Red Line train just outside Broadway Station on Oct. 15, according to transit police.

He is now facing two charges of indecent assault and battery.