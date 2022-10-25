Mayor Wu to Give Update on Public Safety After Deadly Weekend in Boston

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is set to give an update on public safety in the city, where three people were fatally shot over two days this weekend.

Wu is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Greater Love Tabernacle Church in Dorchester, her office said. They didn't provide details on what specifically she'll be speaking about.

Her comments comes after a spate of shootings in the city, and amid growing concern over youth violence in Boston.

Three people were fatally shot in the city over the weekend, according to city police.

Daniel Sanders, 36, died after being shot on Baird Street in Dorchester early Saturday morning. On Sunday morning, 33-year-old mother Jasmine Burrell was slain on Fairlawn Avenue in Mattapan, and hours later, Christian Thistle-Kavanaugh, 21, was shot to death on Geneva Avenue in Dorchester.

Also over the weekend, the Boston Police Department confirmed to NBC10 Boston that more kids have already been shot in Boston this year, 16, than in all of last year, when 12 children were shot.

Advocates have decried recent violence involving youth in Boston following several shootings, some of them deadly.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox has said partnerships are key to reducing gun violence in the community.

A nonprofit organization is working to connect gang-involved youth in Boston to higher education to break cycles of poverty and violence.

A 17-year-old will be arraigned Wednesday after allegedly shooting a fellow student outside Burke High School in Boston.