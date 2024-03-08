Man arrested after police search overnight near Walmart in Northborough

A man is in custody after a police search overnight near the Walmart in Northborough, Massachusetts.
Northborough police said around 11:40 p.m. Thursday night that there was an active police scene near the Walmart and Lawrence Street, asking people to avoid the area.
Police later provided an update saying they were searching for a man who went into a Route 9 business and showed a gun. An officer confronted him on Lawrence Street, at which point he ran into the woods near Walmart.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Multiple police agencies responded, including state police helicopter and drone units, and negotiators on scene were trying to communicate the suspect.
Video overnight shows it was an incredibly active scene in the Walmart parking lot, with numerous police vehicles. K9 units and a SWAT team were also seen.
Around 3:15 a.m. Friday, police said one person had been taken into custody and the scene at Walmart was clear.
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Police haven't released the suspect's name, or said what business they were at when they showed a gun, or why. More information is expected Friday morning.