Man Arrested After Standoff With Police in Dartmouth

A Dartmouth, Massachusetts man is under arrest following a reported fight that led to a police standoff at a home in the town early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the home on Fenton Street shortly after 5a.m. after receiving reports of several males fighting.

According to police, one of the men barricaded himself inside the home with a gun he allegedly had during the fight, prompting a response by the SEMLEC and SWAT teams.

The man, whom police identified as 40-year-old Derrick Paine, of Dartmouth, came out of the home after extensive negotiations and was arrested without incident, police said.

Paine is facing multiple charges including assault with a dangerous weapon and carrying a firearm without a license. According to police, Paine also had an outstanding warrant for an unrelated motor vehicle charge.

It was not made immediately clear whether Paine has an attorney.