Man arrested after trespassing at Brockton middle school

A man caught trespassing at a Brockton middle school was arrested Thursday, according to school district officials.

A Brockton Public Schools spokesperson said the man was spotted looking into windows at Plouffe Middle School, then got into the building. The man was confronted by staff and ran off.

The school was put in stay-in-place mode around 1:30 p.m. as the incident unfolded. Police found the suspect a short time later and placed him under arrest, school officials said. The man never interacted with any students.

"We are grateful to the staff member who acted quickly to identify the individual and to the Brockton School Police and Brockton Police Department for their support and timely response this afternoon," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More details were not immediately available.