Brockton

Man arrested after trespassing at Brockton middle school

The man was spotted looking into windows at Plouffe Middle School before he got into the building, according to a Brockton Public Schools spokesperson.

By Thea DiGiammerino

school zone sign 082018
NBCWashington

A man caught trespassing at a Brockton middle school was arrested Thursday, according to school district officials.

A Brockton Public Schools spokesperson said the man was spotted looking into windows at Plouffe Middle School, then got into the building. The man was confronted by staff and ran off.

The school was put in stay-in-place mode around 1:30 p.m. as the incident unfolded. Police found the suspect a short time later and placed him under arrest, school officials said. The man never interacted with any students.

"We are grateful to the staff member who acted quickly to identify the individual and to the Brockton School Police and Brockton Police Department for their support and timely response this afternoon," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More details were not immediately available.

More Brockton news

Brockton 7 hours ago

Fire burning at Brockton home

Brockton 22 hours ago

New safety policies announced for Brockton High School

Massachusetts Mar 15

Family shaken after their Brockton home was damaged by gunfire

This article tagged under:

Brockton
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us