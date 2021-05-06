Man Arrested for Allegedly Attacking NH Tourists in Miami Beach

A man accused of randomly attacking two tourists from New Hampshire while they visited Miami Beach, Florida last month has been arrested, according to police.

Michael Albert, 36, was arrested in Miami-Dade County Wednesday morning after Miami Beach Police received tips from the public.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Albert is facing aggravated battery charges related to the April 30 incident that happened near a bus stop in the area of Collins Avenue and 9th Street.

Police said the victims, identified as Joshua Clarkson and Angela Dill, of New Hampshire, were walking on the sidewalk when Albert, who was sitting on the bus bench, got up and attacked them for no apparent reason.

An incident report said Clarkson was punched nine to 10 times in the head and face with a closed fist, causing multiple bruises and a cut lip that required stitches. Dill was also punched in the face and had a swollen left eye.

The report said the attacker walked away from the scene without taking any belongings. The incident was captured on surveillance cameras from a nearby hotel.

Clarkson and Dill were treated for their injuries at Mt. Sinai's emergency room.