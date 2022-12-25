Local

Massachusetts

Man Arrested for Gun, Drugs and Child Rape Charges in Swansea

20-year-old Joshua M. Andrade was arrested after a search of his home at 362 Wilbur Ave. in connection a sexual assault investigation, police say.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Swansea Police

A man was arrested by authorities for multiple charges after a search of his house during a sexual assault investigation last Thursday afternoon in Swansea.

During the search, authorities found a 9mm Glock handgun, a 9mm magazine, ammunition, a large amount of suspected marijuana, a large amount of psilocybin mushrooms, a large amount of Adderall, a large amount of Oxycodone, a large amount of alprazolam (Xanax), Suboxone, a large amount of cash and items believed to be related to a sexual assault, according to police.

Police say Andrade is being charged with the following:

  • Rape of a Child with Force (2 counts)
  • Statutory Rape of a Child
  • Reckless Endangerment of a Child
  • Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm
  • Unlicensed Possession of an Assault Weapon
  • Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card
  • Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm (2 counts)
  • Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card (2 counts)
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug (2 counts)
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class C Drug
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class E Drug

Andrade was arraigned on Friday and is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

