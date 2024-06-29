Tewksbury

Man arrested for trafficking methamphetamine in Tewksbury

Tewksbury police say they found 135 tablets of methamphetamine and $1,191 in cash.

By Jericho Tran

A man was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine in Tewksbury, Massachusetts.

Authorities say they observed a drug transaction in Grove Street and arrested 30-year-old Cameron Joyce.

Joyce was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, operating with a suspended registration, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with license suspended.

He was arraigned Friday in Lowell District Court.

