Man arrested for trafficking methamphetamine in Tewksbury

A man was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine in Tewksbury, Massachusetts.
Authorities say they observed a drug transaction in Grove Street and arrested 30-year-old Cameron Joyce.
STAY IN THE KNOW
|
Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
|
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Tewksbury police say they found 135 tablets of methamphetamine and $1,191 in cash.
Joyce was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, operating with a suspended registration, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with license suspended.
He was arraigned Friday in Lowell District Court.