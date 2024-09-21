Man arrested in connection to fatal stabbing in New Bedford

Police have arrested a man in connection to the fatal stabbing in New Bedford on Friday, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced..

31-year-old Tyler Dow Baglini was arrested after the incident and held at Saint Luke's Hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

Police found 31-year-old , Kerry Fidalgo, from New Bedford suffering from stab wounds in an Atlantic Street home just before 5 p.m., the Bristol County District Attorney's Office said.

The woman was brought to Saint Luke's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Baglini is expected to be charged with murder and arraigned Monday morning in New Bedford District Court.