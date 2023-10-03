Man arrested in Dorchester shooting that left 5 wounded, including 2 children

Boston police have made an arrest in a Dorchester shooting last month that left five people wounded, including two children, authorities announced on Tuesday.

Gianni Johnson, 24, of Dorchester, was arrested on Monday night for his alleged role in the shooting on Ames Street on Sept. 17. He is being charged with five counts of assault to murder, and several other weapons charges.

He is due in Dorchester District Court Tuesday for an arraignment.

Police meanwhile continue to search for a second suspect, identified as Micah Ennis, 24, of South Boston.

“We commend the cooperation from the residents of our City who are fed up with these reckless acts, and the incredible work and dedication of our Homicide Unit who have been working this case round the clock," Police Commissioner Michael Cox said in a news release announcing the arrest. "We realize this can’t erase the pain and suffering of the children and adults who were injured in this outrageous shooting. The Boston Police Department will continue to work to hold all of those responsible accountable for violence in our neighborhoods.”

Fifteen-year-old Juliana Howard and her 11-year-old brother, Johan, were among those hurt.

The teen girl remains in critical condition at Boston Hospital more than two weeks later. She was shot four times, with one hitting her head.

"She's responsive. She's not fully out of sedation right now," her father, John Howard, told NBC10 Boston Monday. "She can blink her eyes kind of, not 100%, but she's responsive, and we know that she can hear us."

The children were playing outside their Ames Street home when they were shot.

"I was actually getting out of the shower preparing for the next day for work, then I get this phone call," Howard recalled. "It was just so unreal."

Howard says his daughter is autistic and is a straight-A student. She was photographed with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu earlier this year when she was recognized for her MCAS scores.

The siblings' father says Johan is expected to recover physically, but is traumatized by the ordeal.

"This should happen to no child, but that this happened to them is so unfair," Howard said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boston Police Department's homicide unit at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be called into the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS.