Man arrested on murder charge in Sept. Lynn killing

A man was arrested on suspicion of murder in a killing in Lynn, Massachusetts, last month, police said Tuesday.

Earl Ricker, 40, was killed in Lynn on Saturday, Sept. 2, Lynn police said. The suspected murder is one of three killings that took place in two separate shootings less than a mile apart that day.

Maurice Fussell, 47, appeared in Lynn District Court Tuesday to face the murder charge in Ricker's death and agreed to be held without bail, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear if Fussell had an attorney who could speak to the charge.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Essex County District Attorney's Office for more information on Fussell's arrest.

The two Sept. 2 shootings were not believed to be related, police said at the time. In one, about 11 p.m. Saturday night on Lincoln Street, a man was found fatally shot in a car and pronounced dead after being taken to Salem Hospital.

The other incident left seven people wounded, two fatally, early Saturday morning on Essex Street.

Police said they responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting at a social gathering on Essex Street.

Investigators say someone opened fire from a car, shooting seven people during a celebration for a young man heading off to college.

Authorities had been worried about the possibility of retaliation Saturday, and the district attorney said everyone would be safer when they find the people responsible.

Family members identified one of the victims as 25-year-old Abraham Diaz. Authorities said the second shooting victim was 21-year-old Jandriel Heredia, of Revere.

The deadly shootings led to a rally to end gun violence in Lynn.