Man believed to have drowned in NH pond

A man was found dead in an apparent drowning Friday afternoon in Dublin, New Hampshire, authorities said.

New Hampshire State Police said crews with the Marine Patrol Unit responded to Dublin Pond shortly before 3:30 p.m., recovering the body of an adult male in a wetsuit and swim cap.

The man's name is being withheld until next of kin can be notified, authorities said.

The death is not believed to be suspicious, but police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 603-227-2118.