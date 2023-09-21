Man arrested in 12-year-old brother's death due in court to face manslaughter charge

A man is set to face new charges on Thursday in the death of his 12-year-old brother in Mattapan over the summer.

Boston police arrested Walter Hendrick Wednesday on those new charges — manslaughter and witness intimidation.

Hendrick is being accused of improperly storing a gun that somehow discharged in his family's second floor apartment in Mattapan two months ago, leading to the death of his 12-year-old brother, Savian Ellis.

This happened while their eight-year-old brother was in the apartment as well.

Walter Hendrick, 22, was identified in court as the victim's older brother. A judge set a $2,500 cash bail for Hendrick during an arraignment in Dorchester District Court just before 11 a.m.

Police first arrested Hendricks on July 13, the day of the shooting, when he was charged with several gun-related infractions. A judge set a $2,500 cash bail for Hendrick when he was arraigned in Dorchester District Court in July.

Now, in addition to those, he is facing manslaughter, possession of a large capacity feeding device and witness intimidation charges.

Authorities have not said if they believe Hendrick was the one who pulled the trigger.

The Hendrick family has been sticking by his side throughout the case, and his lawyer said he had never been arrested prior to his brother's death.

Hendrick is expected to be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court on Thursday.

Police have said that officers were called to a second-floor apartment about 2:05 p.m. on July 13 and found the boy on the kitchen floor with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Boston Medical Center and declared dead about 2:42 p.m. They said investigators found that Hendrick had a loaded firearm in the residence that was improperly stored.

A discharged semi-automatic shell casing was found at the scene along with a semi-automatic firearm and a black fanny pack which Hendrick told investigators he kept the gun in, according to a police report. It said Hendrick told investigators in an interview that the gun was his, and that he does not have a valid license for the firearm.

Friends of Savian have described him as energetic, fast and friendly. They say he should still be here.