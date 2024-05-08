Cape Cod man accused of stabbing father 6-10 times faces judge

A 24-year-old Cape Cod man accused of stabbing his 62-year-old father faced a judge Wednesday.

Ygor Barboza was in court Wednesday where he kept his head down and headphones on.

He is accused of stabbing his father multiple times at his Cape Cod home on Old Stage Road in Centerville on Tuesday. The victim, who according to court documents was stabbed six to 10 times in the hands, back and leg, was flown to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to court documents, when police arrived Barboza was at the home, holding a knife and with blood on his hands. He ignored officers' commands to drop the weapon and began to "spin in circles" until officers used bean bag rounds and a K9 to take him into custody.

Police said at the hospital Barboza told them, in Portuguese through an interpreter, that "God made him do it."

On Wednesday Barnstable police could be seen trying to get Barboza out of a police cruiser and helping him into a wheelchair before taking him into Barnstable District Court.

Barboza stayed quiet while in court, where he was arraigned on charges of armed assault to murder; assault and battery on a person over 60; and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60. The entire proceeding lasted just several minutes. He will be sent to Bridgewater State Hospital for evaluation.

His father is recovering at the hospital.

