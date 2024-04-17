Man charged in pipe bombing of Satanic Temple in Salem

An Oklahoma man was arrested after a pipe bomb was thrown last week at the Satanic Temple in Salem, Massachusetts.

The explosive device was thrown onto the temple's porch in the early morning hours of April 8. No one was inside at the time. Staff found the device and the damage it caused hours later.

The office of acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy of Massachusetts said 49-year-old Sean Patrick Palmer of Perkins, Oklahoma, was arrested Wednesday morning. He is facing charges of using an explosive to cause damage to a building used in interstate or foreign commerce.

