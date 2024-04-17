SALEM

Man charged in pipe bombing of Satanic Temple in Salem

Sean Patrick Palmer of Perkins, Oklahoma, was arrested more than a week after a pipe bomb was thrown onto the porch of the Satanic Temple in Salem, Massachusetts

By Staff Reports

U.S. Attorney's Office in Massachusetts

An Oklahoma man was arrested after a pipe bomb was thrown last week at the Satanic Temple in Salem, Massachusetts.

The explosive device was thrown onto the temple's porch in the early morning hours of April 8. No one was inside at the time. Staff found the device and the damage it caused hours later.

The office of acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy of Massachusetts said 49-year-old Sean Patrick Palmer of Perkins, Oklahoma, was arrested Wednesday morning. He is facing charges of using an explosive to cause damage to a building used in interstate or foreign commerce.

Stay with NBC10 Boston as this story develops.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Authorities are searching for the person who threw an explosive device at the Satanic Temple, causing damage to the building.

More on this story

SALEM Apr 9

Salem mayor calls bombing at Satanic Temple ‘utterly reprehensible'

SALEM Apr 8

Explosive device thrown at Satanic Temple, Salem police say

This article tagged under:

SALEMMassachusettsSatanic Temple
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us