Man Charged in Shooting of Roxbury Convenience Store Clerk

A man has been arrested more than three weeks after the shooting of a convenience store clerk in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood.

Tanjim Siam, 21, was shot on July 14 while working at the M&R Store on Shawmut Avenue. He is still fighting for his life.

Friday, police announced that 25-year-old Stephon Samuel of Lynn, Massachusetts, had been arrested in connection with the shooting.

The store's owner, Abdul Matin, says police told him a man came in shortly before closing and pulled a gun. He says Siam gave the attacker everything he asked for, but the man still took his crime to the next horrific level.

"I don't know why the guy forced him to go to the back room," Matin said. "According to the police detective, they took him to the back room and asking him to lay down. He lay down and he shot. And the police told me only one shot."

That shot was to the right side of Siam's head. He is on life support, but doctors told his family, who flew from Bangladesh to be by his side, that his condition is bad and a decision will need to be made soon.

Samuel is charged with armed assault with intent to murder, armed robbery by means of a firearm and being an armed career career criminal, in addition to gun and ammunition charges.