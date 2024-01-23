Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Manchester, NH

A 76-year-old man is being charged with attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed another man in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Manchester police said they received a call around 5:20 p.m. Monday for a reported stabbing on Central Street.

Arriving officers said they found a 69-year-old man outside the residence, suffering from stab wounds to his torso, but he was alert and conscious. He told police that a man he knew had attacked him with a knife, stabbing him multiple times, before the victi was able to leave the building and get into his car. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

The man who was stabbed was able to identify the suspect as Robert Hardy, and said he was still inside the building. Police made phone contact with Hardy, but he initially refused to come outside. After some time passed, police were ultimately able to calm Hardy down and get him out of the building.

He was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder and resisting arrest. As he is a convicted felon, he was also subsequently charged with being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.

Hardy was held on preventative detention, pending his arraignment on Tuesday in Manchester Circuit Court.

No further details were released.