With Ron DeSantis out of the GOP race, Donald Trump has extended his lead over Nikki Haley in New Hampshire, according to the latest Suffolk University/NBC10 Boston/Boston Globe tracking poll.

Trump gained 3 percentage points in the final tracking poll before Tuesday's first-in-the-nation primary, giving him a 60%-38% edge over Haley. About 1% of those surveyed chose someone else, 1% were undecided and less than 1% refused to answer. The survey of 500 likely Republican primary voters was conducted from Jan. 21-22. The margin of error is 4.4%.

DeSantis announced Sunday that he was suspending his Republican presidential campaign, ending his 2024 White House bid just before the New Hampshire primary while endorsing Trump. And at least at first glance, his departure appears to have aided the former president.

Read the latest poll results below:

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Tuesday's poll continued to show that most of the New Hampshire voters who participated have already made up their minds about who they're voting for on Tuesday. Over 89% of those surveyed said they are either "not at all likely" or "not very likely" to change their minds -- up 4% from the previous day's poll.

When Haley voters were asked if their vote was more a vote for Haley or against Trump, the tally was dead even, with 46% saying it was a vote for Haley and 46% said it was a vote against Trump.

When the reverse was asked, 84% of Trump voters said their vote was a vote for Trump versus 10% who said it was more of a vote against Haley.

Haley held a series of events in New Hampshire on Monday, while Trump held one evening rally in Laconia. Check our regularly updated New Hampshire Primary 2024 candidate tracker for the details on where the candidates will be on primary night.