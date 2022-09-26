Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

Man Charged With Driving 140 MPH on NH Highway

Franklyn Julian, 22, of Candia, is charged with reckless driving and a solid line violation.

By Marc Fortier

Adamari_y_Alaia_se_disfrazan_y_te_ensenan_a_decorar_para_Halloween.jpg
FILE

A New Hampshire man is facing a reckless driving charge after he was stopped for driving 140 mph on Route 101 in Epping over the weekend.

Franklyn Julian, 22, of Candia, is charged with reckless driving and a solid line violation.

A state police trooper on routine patrol shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday said he observed a 2010 Infiniti sedan traveling at 140 mph on Route 101 west in Epping between exits 8 and 7. That's more than twice the listed speed limit.

The trooper stopped the vehicle and arrested the driver, later identified as Julian. He was released on personal recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Brentwood Circuit Court on Nov. 1.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More New Hampshire news

voting Sep 23

NH Democratic Party Hit With Cease-and-Desist Order Over Absentee Ballot Mailers

Nashua Sep 23

Police Increase Patrols at NH Park After Reports of Man Exposing Himself to Teen Girls

This article tagged under:

New Hampshireeppingroute 101
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us