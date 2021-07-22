Man Charged With Drunk Driving in Crash That Killed Stoughton Couple

A man has been arrested in connection with a double fatal crash that left a couple dead in Stoughton, Massachusetts last month, police said.

Ralph Frontino, 61, of Stoughton, was arrested Thursday morning on two counts of negligent motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence of liquor, as well as other charges, Stoughton police said in a statement.

The June 28 crash claimed the lives of Al and Aldina Pedro, who were riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle on Rte. 138, when they collided with Frontino’s Toyota Corolla in the area of 1317 Washington Street.

Frontino will be arraigned Thursday in Stoughton District Court, police said.