Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Stoughton

Man Charged With Drunk Driving in Crash That Killed Stoughton Couple

Ralph Frontino, 61, of Stoughton, was arrested Thursday morning in connection with the crash that killed Al and Aldina Pedro in late June

By Kelly Garrity

Handcuffs
Getty Images

A man has been arrested in connection with a double fatal crash that left a couple dead in Stoughton, Massachusetts last month, police said. 

Ralph Frontino, 61, of Stoughton, was arrested Thursday morning on two counts of negligent motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence of liquor, as well as other charges, Stoughton police said in a statement

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The June 28 crash claimed the lives of Al and Aldina Pedro, who were riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle on Rte. 138, when they collided with Frontino’s Toyota Corolla in the area of 1317 Washington Street. 

Frontino will be arraigned Thursday in Stoughton District Court, police said.

More Breaking News

coronavirus 2 hours ago

WATCH LIVE: Baker Speaks on Cape Cod as COVID Cases Continue to Rise

Dinosaurs 2 hours ago

Dinosaur Bill Unearths New Concern Among Archeologists

This article tagged under:

Stoughtonfatal crashStoughton PoliceALLEGED DRUNK DRIVER
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us