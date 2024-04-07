Man intentionally struck by SUV in Brockton dies; driver charged with murder

A man has died after being struck by an SUV Saturday morning in Brockton, Massachusetts, and police say the pedestrian crash wasn't an accident.

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office announced Sunday that 50-year-old Stuart Smith succumbed to his injuries late Saturday night, more than 12 hours after he was allegedly intentionally struck by a vehicle. The man driving the SUV, identified as 45-year-old Vasco Semedo, is now facing a murder charge.

According to officials, Brockton police received several 911 calls around 8:53 a.m. Saturday for reports of a pedestrian crash at 65 North Main Street. Responding officers found Smith unresponsive on the pavement in front of a Toyota Rav 4, and Semedo being detained by people at the scene.

Smith was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital and then flown by medical helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital. He died from his injuries at 10:34 p.m., officials said.

Semedo was arrested on scene. He was initially charged with attempted murder, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. After Smith died, the charge was upgraded to murder.

Officials say an investigation involving witness accounts and surveillance footage led detectives to determine that Semedo was behind the wheel of the Rav 4 when he ran into Smith and then backed up and drove into him again. Semedo next allegedly got out of his SUV and used a brick to repeatedly hit Smith, who was laying on the ground.

Police have not said if Semedo and Smith were known to each other, or provided any information on a possible motive.

Semedo is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Brockton District Court at which point more details should be revealed. Attorney information wasn't immediately available.

An investigation is active and ongoing.