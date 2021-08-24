Man Charged With Murder After Woman's Shooting Death at Dorchester Party

A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

Police say 38-year-old Aisha Shepard of Roxbury was killed and five other people were injured in the shooting at a party on Irma Street in the early morning hours of Aug. 9.

Shepard was pronounced dead at the scene. Police found two other people who were shot on scene, but their injuries were not life-threatening. The two victims were taken to the hospital by Boston EMS. Three other victims took themselves to local hospitals with non life-threatening injuries, police said.

The alleged shooter was identified as 37-year-old Indrick Rubin of Brockton, Massachusetts, authorities said. The Boston Police Fugitive Unit arrested him Tuesday on Albany Street.

Rubin faces charges of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm, police said. He is expected to be arraigned at Dorchester District Court. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Neighbors and partygoers told NBC10 Boston at the time of the shooting that about 100 people had gathered in the backyard of the Irma Street home to celebrate Jamaican Independence Day. Afterward, candles marked the spot in the front of the building where Shepard died.

The Boston Police Department is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470 or to submit anonymous tips by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word "TIP" to 27463.