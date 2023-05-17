Man Charged With Murder in Connection With 2013 Killing of 5-Year-Old Jeremiah Oliver

A Massachusetts man has been charged with murder in connection with the 2013 killing of 5-year-old Jeremiah Oliver, the Fitchburg boy whose remains were found in a suitcase on the side of a highway, according to prosecutors.

Alberto Sierra Jr., 32, the former boyfriend of Jeremiah's mother, Elsa Oliver, was arrested on a warrant Wednesday out of Worcester Superior Court on two charges -- murder and disinterring of a body, the Worcester District Attorney's Office said in a statement. A Worcester County grand jury handed up indictments for both charges earlier Wednesday.

Sierra scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Worcester Superior Court.

Sierra had been sentenced to six to seven years in prison back in 2017 after pleading guilty to abuse charges stemming from incidents involving Oliver and her two other children. Oliver was also charged with assault and reckless endangerment in connection with the case.

Jeremiah was last seen alive in September 2013, but wasn't reported missing until December of that year. His body was found off Interstate 190 in Sterling in April 2014.

