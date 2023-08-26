Man charged with possession of child sex images in Groveland

A Groveland, Massachusetts man has been charged with three counts of possession of child sex images on July 31.

36-year-old James M. Gallagher of Groveland was arrested after an investigation by the Massachusetts State Police Cyber Crimes Unit.

Authorities say MSP received information about Gallagher downloading known child sex image files.

They acquired a warrant and searched Gallagher's home where they proceeded to impound evidence, according to Groveland Police.

He has pleaded not guilty and is being held on $5,000 cash bail.

He is due in court on September 21.