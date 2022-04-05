Man Charged With Robbing Same Bank Twice in One Month

A New Hampshire man is facing charges that he robbed the same bank in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, twice in one month.

Eric Mohan, 47, of Manchester, is charged with armed robbery while masked and unarmed robbery, Tewskbury police said Tuesday in connection with two robberies at the Salem Five Bank at 2171 Main St.

The first robbery occurred on March 7, when a man allegedly entered the Salem Five Bank and demanded cash from the tellers, police said. The second took place on March 30, when police said a man demanded cash from tellers while claiming to have a gun.

Tewksbury police said they worked with the FBI and were able to identify Mohan as a suspect.

He was arrested in Hampton, New Hampshire, on Monday after he allegedly robbed a Service Credit Union branch on Route 1.

Mohan is also a suspect in a March 28 bank robbery at Northeast Credit Union in Lee, New Hampshire.

He is expected to appear in court in New Hampshire on Tuesday, and will be extradited to Massachusetts at a later date to face charges there.