Mass. Reports 2,888 New COVID-19 Cases Monday

Massachusetts health officials announced 2,888 new COVID-19 cases Monday, a number that includes three days due to the weekend, but no new deaths.

In total, there have been 1,568,724 cases and 19,006 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state reported 216 people hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Monday's data release, with 85 of them being primary cases. Of the total hospitalizations, 31 are in intensive care and 14 are intubated.

Top Boston doctors talked about Boston COVID wastewater data, the “stealth” omicron subvariant and explained why the FDA ordered New England hospitals to stop using antibody treatment sotrovimab on NBC10 Boston’s weekly “COVID Q&A” series.

The state's seven-day average positivity rate came in at 2.40% Monday, compared to 2.47% on Friday.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, have declined since the omicron surge at the beginning of the year. In recent days COVID-19 cases have ticked upward. The latest wastewater data shows levels in Boston have been increasing, though they are still nowhere near levels seen during the surge. Public health officials say they are carefully watching the numbers, but there are reasons to be optimistic, such as all the new treatment options that are now available.

Experts are carefully watching the BA.2 "stealth" omicron subvariant, which they believe may cause a bump, but hopefully not a spike, in cases in New England.

More than 14 million vaccine doses have now been administered in Massachusetts. That includes more than 5.8 million first doses of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, 4.9 million second shots, and more than 342,000 Johnson & Johnson one-dose shots. More than 2.9 million booster shots have been administered.

Health officials on Monday reported that a total of 5,327,648 Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated.