Man convicted of murder in 2019 Revere rush hour shooting

A man was convicted of first-degree murder Wednesday in a car-to-car shooting that left a man dead in Revere, Massachusetts, in the summer of 2019, prosecutors said.

Nelio Barbosa was shot in the neck while driving down North Shore Road near the Wonderland MBTA station about 5:16 p.m. on Aug. 2, 2019, and died two days later. Carlos Lemon was eventually indicted by a grand jury on the murder charge and two gun charges; he was convicted on all charges, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

Lemon is due to be sentenced on Feb. 21.

"This was an extraordinarily reckless act of violence during rush hour in a busy section of Revere that not only took the life of Mr. Barbosa, but placed everyone on the road that day and everyone in nearby dwellings in extreme danger. I thank the witnesses who came forward, the investigators and prosecutors who worked on the case, and especially the jury for returning a just verdict," District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

At the time of the shooting, good Samaritans could be seen leaning into the victim's car moments after he was shot. A man who was in a nearby convenience store said he saw people trying to help the man keep from losing too much blood before first responders arrived.

A person was hospitalized after a shooting near the Wonderland MBTA station.

Lemon was seen on surveillance footage driving a Toyota Prius alongside Barbosa's car, and the evidence showed that the two gunshots that were fired would have came from the Prius, which Lemon was in alone, prosecutors said.

Barbosa was 34 and living in Malden.

NBC10 Boston's Michael Rosenfield contributed to this report.