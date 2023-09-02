Duxbury

Man dead after truck crash in Duxbury

When they arrive, they found a Ford F-150 heavily damaged against a tree, according to authorities.

A pickup tree after slamming into a tree overnight in Duxbury, Massachusetts.
NBC10 Boston/ Stringer

One man is dead after a pickup truck crashed into a tree in Duxbury, Massachusetts early Saturday morning.

Duxbury police say they responded to a report of a car crash on North St. at around 1:15 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a Ford F-150 heavily damaged against a tree, according to authorities.

Police say the driver was ejected from the vehicle and a witness was performing CPR until authorities arrived.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The driver, identified as 49-year old Jason Haen of Pembroke, was then transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Authorities say speed appeard to be a factor in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Duxbury
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us