Man Dies After Being Found on Sidewalk in Downtown Boston, Sources Say

Boston police investigating the man's death believe he was punched near a TD Bank ATM on Winter Street

By Kathy Curran

A man died after being found on a sidewalk in downtown Boston this weekend, sources tell the NBC10 Investigators.

Police investigating the man's death believe he was punched near a TD Bank ATM on Winter Street and was found on the street's sidewalk about 8 p.m., the sources said. He died in a Boston hospital Monday.

No suspects have yet been identified, the sources said, and homicide detectives are reviewing surveillance footage from the area.

Winter Street connects Downtown Crossing and Boston Common.

