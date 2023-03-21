Man Dies After Being Found on Sidewalk in Downtown Boston, Sources Say

A man died after being found on a sidewalk in downtown Boston this weekend, sources tell the NBC10 Investigators.

Police investigating the man's death believe he was punched near a TD Bank ATM on Winter Street and was found on the street's sidewalk about 8 p.m., the sources said. He died in a Boston hospital Monday.

No suspects have yet been identified, the sources said, and homicide detectives are reviewing surveillance footage from the area.

Winter Street connects Downtown Crossing and Boston Common.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.