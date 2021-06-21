Local

Man Dies After Being Shot in Dorchester

A man has died after being shot Sunday night on Danube Street in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker and Mike Pescaro

A man has died after being shot Sunday night in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

The victim, whose identity was not revealed, was shot on Danube Street near Roxbury. Police responded around 8:30 p.m.

The man was taken with critical injuries to a local hospital. Police said Monday that he had died.

A second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and went to a hospital on his own.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston Police Department at 617-343-4470, or to leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word "TIP" to 27463.

