Authorities are investigating the death of a man in his early twenties in Auburn, Maine.

The man was injured during a fight in a McDonald's parking lot on Center Street just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was taken to Central Maine Medical Center and later pronounced dead.

Multiple people drove away from the scene before police arrived.

An autopsy will be performed at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta Thursday. The victim’s identity is being withed until his family is notified.

State Police Major Crimes Unit and Auburn Police Department are investigating a death scene at 138 Center Street in Auburn. Further details will be on the MSP website later this morning. — Maine State Police (@MEStatePolice) July 30, 2020

State Police and Auburn Police Detectives are conducting interviews to find out more information about the incident along with the help of Major Crimes South.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call the Auburn Police Department at 207-333-6650. There is no threat to the public, according to officials.

No further information was immediately available.