fire

Man Dies in Natick House Fire

Officials believe the fire started in the back of the house, where the man's body was found

By Mary Markos

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was found dead inside a home that caught fire in Natick Tuesday morning, according to fire officials.

The man was initially reported trapped inside the single family home. Firefighters couldn't get in the building when they arrived on scene of the three-alarm blaze, Natick Fire Chief Michael Lentini said.

Officials believe the fire started in the back of the house, where the man's body was found. One other resident was able to escape.

No further information was immediately available.

